These Kicks From Nike, YEEZY & Brand Jordan On GOAT Won’t Break The Bank

Close the SNKRS and CONFIRMED apps, and launch GOAT cause we found some kicks that may interest you.

Last week we highlighted some wallet-friendly finds from Nike on the popular online sneaker place, and this week Cassius Life is back with a few more from the Swoosh and one YEEZY gem that should be in your still growing sneaker collection. So let’s get right into it.

Undefeated x Air Force 1 Low ‘5 On It’

Who doesn’t love a pair of Air Force 1s? Especially a good collaboration? The Undefeated x Air Force 1 Low ‘5 On It’ make a lovely addition to any sneakerheads collection and feature some nice touches like the blue and red snakeskin on the Swoosh and heel tab and the Undefeated’s Five Strikes logo that decorates the lateral heel plus an orange weaved tag atop the tongue. Right now on GOAT, if you’re fortunate to be a size 6, you can score a pair for $158, a size 10.5 for $199. Again; not too crazy for this particular sneaker.

Yeezy Quantum ‘Sea Teal’

The Yeezy Quantum ‘Sea Teal’ is Kanye West’s first true foray into the world of basketball sneakers. While we don’t really see the sneaker being sported by pro hoopers… yet, anything Mr. West seems to create is a hit among sneaker aficionados regardless of how stylish they may or may not be. The Yeezy Quantum ‘Sea Teal is currently benefiting from a price drop on all sizes on GOAT. You would be a fool not to take advantage.

Air Max 1 LV8 ‘Martian Sunrise’

The Air Max 1 is an iconic sneaker, no doubt about it, and easily one of the best shoes to throw on with a pair of sweats or shorts when you just want to kick around your neck of the woods or hit the town with some friends. You can pick up pairs for under retail right now on GOAT, and some sizes are slightly over retail price. Still, a steal nonetheless.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Pollen’

New week, another pair of Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers. You can get one last summer fit off a pair of these Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Pollen’ sneakers, or put them in the stash till next spring/summer. The best part, of course, is that it won’t cost you that much to land a pair with many sizes hovering around retail price right now on GOAT.

sacai x Blazer Low ‘Iron Grey’

Nike’s Blazer is a classic. However, the sacai silhouette only takes the sneaker to another level. Some sizes are seeing price drops right now on GOAT, and you can score a price at a reasonable price above retail if you’re still trying to get a pair after missing out on them on the SNKRS app.

Wmns Air Force 1 ’07 SE ‘Indigo’

We couldn’t leave the ladies out. Step your kick game up with a pair of these Wmns Air Force 1 ’07 SE ‘Indigo.’ Currently, some sizes are seeing a price drop while others are still above retail on GOAT, but still, these are worthy of living in your sneaker closet.

