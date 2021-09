RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This is one of the best videos you’ll watch today. We know Ariana Grande has a countless catalog of classic jams and videos to go along with it. So she sat down with Allure to breakdown some of her best videos. She’s very candid in this conversation as you can tell in the intro where she’s talking about her “Rocket” …um…let’s say chest area. She goes into detail about what went into each video. What is your favorite Ariana Grande video? Check out the video below

