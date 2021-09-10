IU asks football fans to plan driving routes to games this season

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — This weekend, Indiana University will welcome football fans back to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The home opener against Idaho is Saturday night, and university officials want fans to plan ahead.

Between Bloomington and Indianapolis sits Martinsville. Alongside the very busy State Road 37 in Martinsville, you’ll find Lisa White and her boutique shops. “This is home decor. We offer candles, home decor, just like little items, and then a boutique clothing for kids and women,” said the owner of White House Market & Co., Frilly Frolics and the Pretty Penny.

The stores have been at the same location for 1½ years, and White has a front-row seat to traffic. “Well, we hear ambulances at least once or twice a day because there’s always a wreck somewhere along here within 37 to Morton Avenue, which is there at that light. So, traffic is actually crazy.”

You see, the final stage of I-69 construction is in full swing, and the road work limits traffic and motorists’ options. IU wants fans driving south to the game to know about potential traffic troubles and to brace themselves for lane restrictions, reduced speed limits, and detours through Martinsville.