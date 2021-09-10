Suicide Prevention Conversation and Resources 2021

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and RadioNOW’s 3rd annual Stop The Music Radio Block. This year, we had guests share their stories, experiences, resources, and much more during 2 hours of conversations. Below are the interviews with all of our guests and a list of resources.

Tammy Lundy, Indiana Chapter Chair and Indianapolis Walk Chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joined the us to talk about the importance of word usage and language when talking about mental health and suicide. Tammy also shared information on the new national suicide prevention hotline 988 that will be available starting in July 2022. Tammy also shared some upcoming events and volunteer opportunities as the Indianapolis Out of Darkness Walk that is happening on Sunday, September 12.

Shannon Cagle Dawson, a suicide prevention advocate, shared her story with us along with a variety of resources. She talked about grief and how it’s ok to be a good listener among other things.

Belinda Drake, Case Management Supervisor for Indiana Youth Group, shared the programs and the work the organization is doing to support the LGBTQ community here in Indiana. Belinda also talked about what role social media plays in mental health and how parents, guardians, and other adults can be there for the teens and youth in their lives.

Check out our town hall with Alice Jordan-Miles, Director of Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, and David Berman, Vice President of Mental Health America of Indiana. Together, we talked about how having a day dedicated to talking about suicide prevention helps start conversations about mental health, what is a mental health plan and who should have one, and much more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and needs help immediately, call the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Text IN to the Crisis Textline at 741741.

Also here locally, you can visit bewellindiana.com.

To learn more about navigating a mental health crisis, you can download the guide in English or Spanish from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on their website.

For our LGBTQ listeners under 25, you can call The Trevor Project TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386, text START at 678-678 or chat online.

Want to learn more about mental health and how quarantine and life plays into it? Check out our Coping with Quarantine series with Jules and Dr. Kelsea Visalli. Search “Coping” on the site to see all the videos.

Indy’s Connection host Emily Metheny covers mental health and suicide prevention regularly on her show. You can listen to the most recent show and see past posts by searching “Indy’s Connection” on the site.

Some super dope apps:

Get Cerebral – App or Play Store and online at getcerebral.com

Virtual Hope Box – App or Play Store

My3 – App or Play Store

You can see more apps from our post last year here.

Helpful Resource Links:

teenlineonline.org

https://twloha.com/

https://psymed.info/suicidal-test

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

https://www.samhsa.gov/tribal-ttac/resources/suicide-prevention

https://www.sprc.org/

https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-indiana/

https://www.sprc.org/states/indiana

https://afsp.org/find-support/resources/

https://www.take5tosavelives.org/

