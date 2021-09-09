Celebrity News
Chloe Bailey’s B-Shaped Bottom Is The Perfect Marketing Tool For Her “Have Mercy” Music Video

Chloe Bailey proves she’s the queen of marketing with her latest Instagram posts. In preparation for the release of her latest song, “Have Mercy,” the singer shared a cheeky photo to her account that has the streets talking.

The award-winning singer started the promo off with a sultry clip of her silhouette. She continued to build anticipation with an image of her in a barely-there denim crop top, blonde faux locs, and cut out denim jeans.

She followed that image up with a teaser of the music video. The montage of clips embodied two moods; Clueless the hot girl version; and high fashion glamour.

In the final promo shot, Chloe displayed her perfectly B-shaped bottom in a pair of cheeky pink and white underwear.

Have Mercy!

Chloe’s journey to becoming a solo artist is going to be fun to watch. The singer has been part of a collective for most of her life, so it will be cool to watch her own her individuality as an artist. If you’re looking for that wholesome Chloe X Halle feel, you’re going to be in for disappointment. Chloe is here to let you know she is a grown woman and she’s going to dress like a grown woman. She’s also going to sing about some grown woman things.

