You Go Girl: Singer Kaash Paige Becomes The First Female Artist To Invest In An Esports Organization

R&B singer Kaash Paige became the first female recording artist to invest in an esports organization.

According to Afrotech, on September 2 Paige invested in Team 33, which is a Hollywood-based invite-only esports team. Aside from making infectious R&B music, the Texas singer is a seasoned gamer. She believes the future of music will tie into the world of gaming and hopes to be included in the world of esports’ impact.

“I made a significant investment in Team 33 because I have always been passionate about the eSports industry,” Paige shares in a statement given to Afrotech. “And I wanted to be the first female recording artist to co-own an eSports team that I can collaborate with and promote my music and concerts through.”

Paige initially linked with Team 33 as a celebrity ambassador in 2020, shortly after its launch in November of that same year. She joins fellow artists Ty Dolla $ign and 24kGoldn who have also invested in the esports team.

The gaming industry is recognizably one of the most lucrative businesses. Paige grabbing a stake in an industry early on is a genius move.

“To be the first in the entire world to have a female recording artist as a part owner of Team 33 is unreal and never been done before,” CEO of Team 33 Tyler Gallagher said in the statement. “Kaash Paige has an amazing vision for the organization and we both have similar goals for the team. Our passion for the eSports world is unmatched and together we believe we can turn Team 33 into an iconic eSports organization recognized worldwide.”

Though Paige is the first woman to venture deeper into esports, she is not the first Hip Hop artist to invest. Artists like Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports partnered with the Gaming Community Network (GCN) last month to create global gaming solutions for star-studded athletes hoping to expand their presence in the esports industry.

Now, innovative artist Kaash Paige is joining the host of artists and celebrities in the gaming industry. Congrats are in order for rising talent, Kaash Paige, on making history!

