Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

This joint might be the first reboot/sequel we've been waiting for...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

The Matrix Resurrections

Source: Warner Bros. / The Matrix Resurrections

Finally! Today (Sept. 9) Warner Bros. blesses everyone with the first full trailer to the highly anticipated The Matrix: Resurrections and it seems like the fourth flick in the series is actually a continuation/reboot to the first installment in the cult classic franchise.

Featuring a seemingly troubled Neo (Keanu Reeves) trying to figure out his place in the world, the trailer calls back to many moments that made the original The Matrix such an engaging film. From having Neo follow a rabbit tattooed woman to find the truth to meeting Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) for the first time (again) and taking a red pill to open his eyes to his reality, it seems like Neo will be learning about the Matrix and his abilities all over again.

Still, many questions remain to be answered. Why doesn’t Neo remember that he’s “The One”? Is Trinity still his soulmate even though they just met for the first time (again)? Why did they replace Laurence Fishburne with Candyman for the role of Morpheus? Is Keanu Reeves going to be rocking that John Wick look in every single role he takes on going forward? We need answers!

Check out the action-packed trailer to The Matrix: Resurrections below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out in theaters or on HBO Max when it drops on December 22nd.

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close