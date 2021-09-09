Celebrity News
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Trailer Introduces Old & New Characters

Unfortunately, no signs of Snoop Dogg in this one...

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Trekkies rejoice! There’s a new Star Trek series on deck and some cast members might be familiar characters you’ll enjoy to see back on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

In the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the “new” cast will actually be OG characters not seen or heard from for decades. In the new announcement trailer to the series, we learn that fan-favorite characters like Nyota Uhura, Nurse Christine Chapel and Dr. M’Benga will be returning and played by actors Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Babs Olusanmokun, amongst other familiar faces.

But that’s not all.

Also included in the new series will be Ethan Peck (Spock), Anson Mount (Christopher Pike), and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) from season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery. Fans of Discovery will be more than pleased to see some of their favorite characters involved in the new series.

Though the trailer doesn’t give much on the new adventures that await Trekkies when Strange New Worlds hits Paramount+, it’s a pretty cool introduction to the old and new characters that will be starring in the series.

Check out the intro trailer below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it debuts on Paramount+ in the near future.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Trailer Introduces Old & New Characters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

