Camila Cabello Covers Olivia Rodrigo With A Twist

It’s no secret that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the hottest pop stars out right now. She has multiple songs featured on the radio and has gained all kinds of fans including other artists like Taylor Swift. You can add Camila Cabello to that list. Cabello is obviously a fan as she covered Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” during her performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. But Cabello put her own little twist to it by doing adding some Latin-American flavor to the cover. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer has announced how she is trying to get back to her roots by reading Spanish books and watching Spanish TV. It’s also evident in her latest single “Don’t Go Yet” and her upcoming album “Familia”. I’m always a big fan of covers and often times like the covered version better than the original. But how do you feel about Camila’s cover? Check it out below

Source: NME

