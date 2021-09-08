Arts & Entertainment
Must-Watch: Rico Nasty Delivers A Rockstar Performance In Recent Tiny Desk Performance

2nd Annual Porn Hub Awards - Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Artist Rico Nasty is a true rockstar. The Maryland rapper delivers a wild and fun performance on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk at home series on September 3.

The must-watch performance is nearly 14 minutes long. Rico Nasty is joined by an all women’s band.

“I like having a band,” Rico Nasty says while laughing midway through her at home concert. “Especially when it’s all girls.” Rico Nasty has performed on several festival stages in the past, where she is usually accompanied by a dj. This show is one of her best performances yet. She flexes her rage and her range with five of her best songs.

Rico Nasty opens with one of her newest singles, a soft, rock-inspired song entitled “Magic” to ease viewers into the wild ride that is a Rico Nasty show. She dives into some of her other brassy bangers like “Rage,” “OHFR?” and “Trust Issues,” which on any normal occasion would cause a massive and sweaty mosh pit during her normal in-person concerts. The energetic performance ended with one of her most popular and infectious breakout single, “Smack A Bitch.”

The self-proclaimed “Sugar Trap” rapper has developed her own voice in hip hop music. Rico Nasty has come a long way from her initial mixtape days, and she is surely excited to appear on a hometown platform, NPR Music, showcasing her impressive expansion over the years. NPR Music’s Sidney Madden shares wonderful sentiments about Rico Nasty’s 2020 debut album, Nightmare Vacation, saying “in the process, [she] became a beacon for women in rap to eloquently express their anger.”

Check out Rico Nasty’s first Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

Must-Watch: Rico Nasty Delivers A Rockstar Performance In Recent Tiny Desk Performance  was originally published on globalgrind.com

