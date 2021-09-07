Jonas Brothers Debut New Song During Concert

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The Jonas Brothers officially kicked off their tour and we’re excited to see what’s going to happen. We will see them this Thursday (Sep. 9) in Indy but they have already pulled out some surprises at their show. Sunday the trio was performing at Red Rocks and decided to debut a brand new single. The song is called “Who’s In Your Head” and it is set to be released September 17th. The question is will the drop some new music when they come to Indy? Bring out a special guest? Perform “Year 3000” 3000 times?? We will have to wait and see, but you can check out the clip of them performing at Red Rocks below.

Source: Billboard

