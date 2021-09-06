Famed Actor Michael K. Williams Of “The Wire” Found Dead At 54

Actor Michael K. Williams has passed away at the age of 54.
The sad news was confirmed by his family’s representative, with the statement reading, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”
Williams was best known for his role in the Baltimore-based crime show, The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008. He played the role of Omar Little, a complex character who. might have played a stick-up man, but his colorfulness, being openly gay, and sticking to a strict code of ethics made him one of the show’s most fascinating characters.
The NY Post reports that the 5-time Emmy nominated actor was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse’s living room by his nephew, alongside alleged drug paraphernalia.
“No foul play indicated,” a police source told the NY Post. “No forced entry; the apartment was in order.”
The Flatbush native is currently a 2021 Emmy Award nominee as best supporting actor for Lovecraft Country.
Social media is currently mourning the talented actor:
Twitter Mourns Death Of Michael K. Williams
He was JUST at DMX’s funeral!— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) September 6, 2021
Rest easy, Michael K. Williams.— TIDAL (@TIDAL) September 6, 2021
Always in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/Ir8GjO43tS
Rest in Peace Michael K. Williams. Gone far too soon. A man that taught me so much. Thank you for your wisdom. pic.twitter.com/qoOKxdnErF— Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) September 6, 2021
For those who didn’t know; Michael K Williams was actively involved in criminal justice reform, not only in the US, but also in The Bahamas. Had the privilege of sitting down and speaking with him and his lovely Bahamian mother. RIP Mike. pic.twitter.com/Ocrx6vWEj2— Denzel. 🇧🇸 (@Dembazell) September 6, 2021
even by just delivering unto us this classic line, Michael K. Williams will live forever. pic.twitter.com/GAjOrP1xJG— Gene Park (@GenePark) September 6, 2021
I met Michael K. Williams once, at a social justice event we both spoke at. He was warm, friendly, and super into the issues of the criminal legal system. We talked for a while, and I’m regretting not reconnecting better afterwards. This is awful. What a light. pic.twitter.com/TofhSIteKf— back...but barely! (@MsPackyetti) September 6, 2021
I loved every single scene I ever saw that michael k williams was in. whether it was boardwalk empire or the wire or anything else, even if the episode was slow or boring, once he showed up in the scene it was an unqualified banger, no question. rip to a king— america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) September 6, 2021
Rest in Power Michael K Williams💔💔💔💔💔💔 Prayers Up. Spirits shook. Pain immense. Keep your head up family. We’ll pull through but first let’s give this black man every last one of his 💐🌺🌸🙏🏿 Hold on to the ones you 💕 pic.twitter.com/1dGUBEp4d9— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) September 6, 2021
A true great of the acting world.— Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) September 6, 2021
A house head for life...
R.I.P. Michael K Williams, your soul will live on.
This one hurts.
💛 pic.twitter.com/rAHvjPPltl
In 2009, the principal of my school was really cool with Michael K. Williams, every Friday he would come to the school to join the conversation on how to make out the hood. As a Dean of Student, to have him as a guest speaker every Friday was a blessing. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ph0mpx9X0M— 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) September 6, 2021
