Famed Actor Michael K. Williams Of “The Wire” Found Dead At 54

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Actor Michael K. Williams has passed away at the age of 54.

The sad news was confirmed by his family’s representative, with the statement reading, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

Williams was best known for his role in the Baltimore-based crime show, The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008. He played the role of Omar Little, a complex character who. might have played a stick-up man, but his colorfulness, being openly gay, and sticking to a strict code of ethics made him one of the show’s most fascinating characters.

The NY Post reports that the 5-time Emmy nominated actor was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse’s living room by his nephew, alongside alleged drug paraphernalia.

“No foul play indicated,” a police source told the NY Post. “No forced entry; the apartment was in order.”

The Flatbush native is currently a 2021 Emmy Award nominee as best supporting actor for Lovecraft Country.

Famed Actor Michael K. Williams Of "The Wire" Found Dead At 54  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Playlist
Close