Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Kanye West Files Trademark To Begin Creating His Own Homeware Goods

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Now that DONDA has finally been released, Kanye West’s on to new ventures.

West’s latest business endeavor will be done under his Mascotte Holdings, Inc., which recently filed a trademark application to use his name for home decor products.

According to TMZ, “some of the products that will bear his name include shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats, and blankets specifically bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets with luxe materials like cashmere, fleece, and silk.

Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, has similar ideas, as she filed trademarks for KKW Home last year for accessories like towels, shower curtains, linens, drapery, comforters, and blankets. The couple knows a thing or two about style as they designed their Hidden Hills home over a few years, and it was eventually featured in Architectural Digest thanks to its purity and light.

Home goods aren’t all Ye is branching off into; in July 2020, Mascotte Holdings also filed a trademark for a beauty and skincare line, which would cover account for products like deodorant, toothpaste, makeup, nail polish, hair care,  moisturizers, eyelashes, bath gels, shaving creams, face masks and more. The products would be produced under the Yeezy name, but a similar push into the beauty space was made by his team back in 2017 under his late mother’s name, Donda.

In other West news, be sure to check out his newly released and star-studded album, DONDA featuring the likes of JAY Z, Kid Cudi, Fivio Foreign, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and more.

Kanye West Files Trademark To Begin Creating His Own Homeware Goods  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close