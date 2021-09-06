CLOSE
Cardi B & Offset have welcomed baby #2 to the family! The Bodak Yellow rapper posts on social media showing that she had a successful delivery. Does Kulture have a little brother?! Cardi captioned the photo with the birth date and a blue emoji.
Congrats to the power couple!
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
1. Baby No. 2!
2. Cardi & Offset
3. Cardi & Kulture
Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Second Baby With Offset was originally published on rnbphilly.com