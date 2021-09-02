HHW Gaming: Sony Announces September 9 PlayStation Showcase, Let The Speculation Begin

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Is Sony about to blow our minds next week?

Outside of the announcement of Horizon: Forbidden West’s new release date, Sony has been relatively quiet. At the same time, Xbox and other gaming studios showed gamers what’s in the pipeline during last week’s virtual Gamescom event. That’s all going to change with Sony announcing it will be holding a virtual event on September 9.

Ever since the company decided to pull itself out of E3, it has worked on its own schedule, relishing that any news regarding PlayStation 5 and its first-party games from PlayStation Studios are events in itself, and we won’t argue that based on the reception this announcement is getting.

While not giving anything away, PlayStation announced on its official Twitter account the roughly 40-minute showcase will give us “a sneak peek at the future of PS5, with updates from PlayStation Studios and industry-leading devs.”

As to what those games are, we have no clue. Still, many are guessing and hoping we will see something from God of War: Ragnarok, the next installment of Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise, Naughty Dog’s next game, more news on Horizon: Forbidden West, and some more info on the next big software update for the PS5 that is currently being beta tested that allows users to finally use the SSD expansion slot conveniently located inside the PS5 console and that will bring some much-needed upgrades to the interface.

You shouldn’t expect to see the new PS VR hardware that is rumored to be dropping sometime next year, but we won’t put it past Sony to surprise us next week.

The possibilities are endless. The only way to see what Sony is cooking is to tune in, barring any”leaks” that might happen ahead of the showcase.

Of course, if you missed it, we will be recapping the showcase and bringing you all the announcements made by PlayStation, so keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for all your video game news.

Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

