TMZ caught Kanye West’s manager, Bu Thiam, at the airport on Wednesday, September 1, where they asked him about the rapper’s ongoing feud with Drake.

Watch The Throne Concert After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ahead of Drake’s upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, dropping on Friday, Bu talked to paparazzi about what he and  Kanye expect from his album–including whether or not their beef has been squashed yet. According to the music industry mogul, they’re both waiting to see what Drizzy has to say in order to find out if the feud is ongoing.

“Listen, it’s two creatives taking jabs at each other but it did get rectified,” Thiam said. “We’ll see. [Drake’s] album comes out, I think in a couple days, Friday, so depending on what he says on his album. We’ll see.”

Of course, fans aren’t expecting Drake to shy away from the situation, especially since he already threw some shots just a few weeks ago on Trippie Red’s track “Betrayal.” 

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / ‘Ye ain’t changin’ s**t for me, it’s set in stone,” he rapped on the track.

Elsewhere in their conversation, Thiam also discussed a potential Donda tour, which he says is going to be different than everyone probably thinks.

“It’s gonna be a tour but not in the traditional form,” he told the camera man. “It’s not gonna be like how you guys see a tour—it’s going to be in [Kanye’s] eyes, in his lenses. It’s going to be something special coming.”

Kanye’s Manager Bu Thiam Says They’re Waiting To See What Drake Says About Feud On ‘CLB’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

