RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian while they were married, allegedly. Although the former couple agreed to joint custody and things went relatively smoothly due to a prenup, and the revelation of infidelity was made on a song off his Donda album.

According to Page Six, of course, their sources are claiming that Ye stepped out on Kim sometime after they had their second kid (Saint West, born in December 2015). The scorching tea now being confirmed, allegedly, was referred to in the song “Hurricane.”

Multiple sources confirmed the meaning behind the telling lyrics in the track off “Donda,” West’s latest album that was released with plenty of fanfare and controversy.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

In the song, West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

…

“If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the insider continued.

We aren’t going to go as far as to say Yeezy pulled off his own version of Lemonade, but the truth shall set you free.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February. However, she and the kids still showed up to the Donda listening sessions to offer support. She even wore a wedding dress at the last event at Chicago’s Soldier Field which sparked rumors of a reconciliation. Don’t bank on it, though.

You Care: Kanye West Cheated On Kim Kardashian During Their Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: