HHW Tech Review: Turtle Beach’s First Attempt At A Video Game Controller, The Recon, Is A Success

Turtle Beach, a company, best known for its very reliable headsets, decided to try its hand at gaming controllers but is the company overstepping its boundaries, surprisingly not.

Back in July, we first reported on the announcement of Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller for Xbox, and at the same time, we said it could potentially be a gamechanger based on the features it was boasting. Now, we had our chance to get our hands on the Recon Controller, and after spending some time playing some of our favorite games on Xbox Series X, we walked away very impressed.

Where The Recon Controller Wins

Unlike PS5’s DualSense controller that honestly takes gaming experiences to another level thanks to its groundbreaking haptic features, Xbox Series X’s controllers aren’t really shaking the tables when it comes to innovation. But, here is where Turtle Beach’s Recon controller wins. Once you plug your headset into the 3.5mm headphone jack, the controller opens up another world for you.

The Recon Controller takes any pair of gaming headsets and adds a “Superhuman Hearing” button on the controller. Users of Turtle Beach headsets like the Stealth 600 Gen 2 should be accustomed to the feature that the company primarily featured on its headsets now lives on the controller. It gives gamers the advantage of hearing sounds like footsteps, doors closing, and more clearly. Also, users of the Recon Controller can adjust the in-game and chat volume thanks to dedicated rockers and allows you to choose between four equalizer settings, either allowing you to opt for more bass or treble. There is also mic monitoring that will allow you to adjust if you want more voice to come through or mute the mic altogether.

Another clutch feature is Pro-Aim, which allows users to adjust or slow down four levels of the right-hand stick’s sensitivity level, an amazing feature for hardcore first-person shooter players. Basically, the user has to choose their preferred sensitivity level and activate it by holding down the right programmable trigger buttons located on the back.

While it’s not as elegant as the Xbox Series X controller, the design is sturdy, and we appreciated touches like the grips on the side and trigger buttons. The controller is very light and keeps your hands cool while in use.

Where The Recon Controller Loses

Our biggest complaint would have to be the controller is wired. Nobody likes to be tethered to their consoles, but we understand that the Recon Controller does a lot that could strain the battery if it was wireless. Hopefully, that is something the folks at Turtle Beach are working on, and possibly we could see a wireless version of this controller in the future.

Final Verdict

If the idea of a wired controller and a not-so-attractive look doesn’t bother you, Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller is a must-have for Xbox and PC gamers. For $60, the controller offers more than Xbox Series S|X standard controller minus Bluetooth features by making audio features you only could get by purchasing separate devices standard on a controller.

Turtle Beach’s first attempt at a controller is a success, and we expect the company to only improve on the Recon with future models. The Recon controller is now available on Turtle Beach’s website and comes in two color options white and black.

