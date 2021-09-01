RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s truly been a decade since Lil Wayne had the game in a chokehold and heads across the board were bumping cuts off Tha Carter IV like it was the only rap album in existence.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the cult classic Hip-Hop album, Weezy and the Topps trading card company have teamed up to release an exclusive trading card collection dedicated to the rap album that helped solidify Weezy as one of the best to ever do it.

The cards are available now on the Topps website and not only will there be special inserts to be had, but some lucky fans might even score an autographed card signed by Weezy F. Baby himself. Retailing for $20, the trading card collection is a must-have for any fan out there that can’t get enough of Lil Wayne and appreciates his contribution to the Hip-Hop culture over the past few decades.

Configurations for the collection are as follows:

• 8 cards per pack!

• 20 Card Checklist! Collect them all!

Look for special Autograph Cards!:

• Red #’ed to 4

• Gold – #ed 1 of 1

Base Card Parallels:

• Rainbow Foil – #’ed to 10

• Blue – #’ed to 5

• Red #’ed to 4

• Gold – #ed 1 of 1

Are y’all gonna be copping Tha Carter IV trading card collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lil Wayne Links With Topps For ‘Carter IV’ Trading Card Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: