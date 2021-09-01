Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Wayne Links With Topps For ‘Carter IV’ Trading Card Collection

Well, this is pretty cool for Wayne fans.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
World's Largest Pizza Festival

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

It’s truly been a decade since Lil Wayne had the game in a chokehold and heads across the board were bumping cuts off Tha Carter IV like it was the only rap album in existence.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the cult classic Hip-Hop album, Weezy and the Topps trading card company have teamed up to release an exclusive trading card collection dedicated to the rap album that helped solidify Weezy as one of the best to ever do it.

The cards are available now on the Topps website and not only will there be special inserts to be had, but some lucky fans might even score an autographed card signed by Weezy F. Baby himself. Retailing for $20, the trading card collection is a must-have for any fan out there that can’t get enough of Lil Wayne and appreciates his contribution to the Hip-Hop culture over the past few decades.

Configurations for the collection are as follows:

• 8 cards per pack!

• 20 Card Checklist! Collect them all!

Look for special Autograph Cards!:

• Red #’ed to 4

• Gold – #ed 1 of 1

Base Card Parallels:

• Rainbow Foil – #’ed to 10

• Blue – #’ed to 5

• Red #’ed to 4

• Gold – #ed 1 of 1

Are y’all gonna be copping Tha Carter IV trading card collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lil Wayne Links With Topps For ‘Carter IV’ Trading Card Collection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close