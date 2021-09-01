Celebrity News
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture’s Latest Drop Brings The Nostalgia In Time For Your Fall Wardrobe

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture is a nostalgic collection that hits all the Y2K style trends including velour tracksuits, bucket hats and name plate jewelry.

Forever 21 x Juicy

2000s fashion has made a resurgence. Between square toe shoes (thanks Bottega Veneta), corset tops and clear shoes, we often have to look at our calendar to make sure we’re in 2021.

While some 2000s fashion should be banished forever, we’re delighted in some (like the aforementioned) trends that have reemerged. That also includes velour sweatsuits and bucket hats, which can be found in the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture latest drop.

After a successful capsule collection earlier this year, Forever 21 x Juicy Couture returns with another nostalgic line in fall-friendly colors.

Paired with your favorite kicks, the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture velour suit with embellished rhinestone “Juicy” on the butt is the perfect fall fit when you want to keep it cute and casual while showing off your Y2K cool.

Accessorize your new look with slides, bucket hats, hair clips, scrunchies, handbags, and doggy jackets. Pieces will be available in XS – 2X for Women and Juniors, with prices starting at $17.99.

Charm bracelets, tube tops, name plate earrings and zip-up hoodies make this a must-have collection in your closet.

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture's Latest Drop Brings The Nostalgia In Time For Your Fall Wardrobe

Playlist
Close