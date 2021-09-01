Celebrity News
James Bond Out: Peep The Final Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’

Next month we finally get to see Daniel Craig retire his iteration of 007...

Daniel Craig’s days as James Bond is numbered and winding down and with word that the next Bond film will indeed be his last and he’s to be replaced with the first African-American 007, anticipation for No Time To Die is killing James Bond fanatics.

Originally scheduled to release last year, No Time To Die was pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but now we’ll finally get to see what is to become of Craig’s legacy as the British super spy this coming October. In the latest trailer to Craig’s 5th and final James Bond film, we find that 7 (short for 007) is enjoying the quiet life before being dragged back into the spy game by his old CIA chum, Felix Leiter.

Once he gets back in the game all the action you’d expect to see goes down. From fast cars with guns for headlights to fight scenes in fancy settings, the trailer promises one helluva last ride for Daniel Craig’s Bond swan song. Who’s the big baddy in this one? Well, it happens to be a facially scarred Mr. Robot (Rami Malek) who seems to think he and James Bond are one in the same person.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the trailer for No Time To Die below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out once it hits theaters this October 8th.

