Yes, That Really Is The Drake ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album Cover

Without much expensive fanfare, or listening sessions, Drake’s forthcoming new album, Certified Lover Boy, is easily one of 2021’s most anticipated projects. But the album’s artwork has thrown just about everyone for a loop.

Drizzy himself posted an image of the cover that features three rows of four pregnant women of varying ethnicities in the form of emojis with the simple caption: “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3.” Though most people initially thought the 6 God just having some fun at the expense of his rabid fans, that is indeed the album cover.

It took OG journalist and media maven YN aka Elliott Wilson to confirm the cover for people connect that it was legit.

Drake also tagged artists Damien Hirst in his post. but no official word on what that exactly means. So wait, what’s Drake hiding now? Sorry, too easy.

Also, you knew the memes would be proceeding on schedule.

This story is developing, obviously.

