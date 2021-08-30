Lil Nas X “Modifies” Drake’s Album Cover Art for “Montero” Announcement

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Say what you want about Lil Nas X but the man is a social media mastermind! He knows how to use all platforms and use them well for comedy,trolling, promotion, and constantly giving the people something to talk about. The latest example of this came today after Drake confirmed the release date of his new album “Certified Lover Boy” dropping Sept. 3. And he did it in interesting fashion with some cover art featuring a bunch of pregnant woman emojis.

Wasting absolutely no time Lil Nas X takes the opportunity to use the hot topic of the day to promote his own album “Montero” coming out September 17. Which shows his genius because he did not need to do that. He’s been promoting his album already with some dope videos and his album isn’t even coming out this week. However, Lil Nas X used the Drake cover art and made some adjustments for his own announcement.

Source: Billboard l HipHopDX

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: