A $160 Mask & Every Other Piece Of Kanye West’s Balenciaga-Engineered “DONDA” Merch

Kanye West finally dropped DONDA this weekend, and now the exclusive merch is next up.
Ye’s first love may be music, but when it comes to clothing —Yeezy or otherwise– he knows how to meticulously put together a collection that will have go-hard fans ready to cop just about anything. And with the pending DONDA merch, nothing much has changed as West opts for simple yet elevated pieces to represent his 10th studio album that’s named after his late mother.
The collection is all black and consists of long sleeve tees that feature images of his childhood home, his mother as a child, and an American eagle seal that will run you $200 each. A simple black hat that reads “Donda” on the brim is also available for a cool $160. One shirt, equipped with a sprawling cross even reads “2024” on the back, could signal Ye’s presidential run in coming years.
But by far the most questionable item is a plain black mask that covers your entire face –save for your eyes– that costs a whopping $160. But, of course, the prices do make a bit more sense when you realize all the garments are engineered by famed Spanish fashion house Balenciaga.
Fans can hand over an additional $10 for the DONDA album, and American shoppers immediately receive a digital download upon purchase. However, don’t get too happy about planning any upcoming fits, as all the items are American-made and won’t for at least 12-16 weeks. So if you’re still looking to get your hands on some of the latest merch, hit up shop.kanyewest.com.
Kanye West Drops Photo of The YEEZY x D. Rose Sneaker, Twitter Compares Them To Tilapia Fillet
Yeezy Lifecycle:— Ḵ Ω F Î (@bbjkap) August 10, 2020
> jokes mocking the design, comparing it to inanimate objects
> limited initial release
> people start seeing the design in everyday settings and start warming up to it
> widespread release of shoe
> same people who made jokes end up copping
Rinse and repeat https://t.co/d2HwLLT8ZG
Kanye and his team of archaeologists discovering the YEEZY D ROSE at his Wisconsin ranch pic.twitter.com/RQ5SNXpdHV— emil96pl (@emil96pl) August 9, 2020
Yeezy D Rose+ size 52 pic.twitter.com/ck1QvowxYc— JC Pritchett III (@PritchettIII) August 10, 2020
I don't know. I think the Yeezy Heathcliff collaboration looks dope af pic.twitter.com/TqnL06cJ22— Glen Tickle (@glentickle) August 10, 2020
Kanye west new Yeezy about to drop. I honestly Don’t know if this shoe is going forward or backward 😂 pic.twitter.com/VNws70aR9r— Umar (@OG_umaru) August 9, 2020
Yeezy Season (Derrick Rose Edition) pic.twitter.com/F8CDjxRHfB— dj harvey dent (@djharveydent) August 10, 2020
A $160 Mask & Every Other Piece Of Kanye West’s Balenciaga-Engineered “DONDA” Merch was originally published on cassiuslife.com