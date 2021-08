RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Dua Lipa tells the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth! Dua Lipa hooks up to the polygraph machine and gets asked some easy questions and others a little bit more tough like “Have you ever locked eyes with a fan during a concert?” Or “Have you ever called someone when you’re drunk and alone?” It’s quite hilarious to see Dua in the hot seat. See how she answers all the questions below

Source: Vanity Fair

