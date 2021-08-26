Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Watch: Kristen Stewart Gives Fans A Little Preview Of What To Expect From ‘Spencer’ In Official Teaser Trailer

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Kristen Stewart - 'Underwater' Fan Screening

Source: Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty

The official teaser trailer for Spencer starring Kristen Stewart was released today. First-look photos of Stewart as Princess Diana took the Internet by storm earlier this year. Fans wondered if the American actor could actually take on Diana’s British accent. The teaser gives a microscopic preview of the actor’s skills.

Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larrain takes on Spencer, which is set in 1991. The film takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana, who was born Diana Frances Spencer, is confronted with a hard decision. Should she end her marriage to Prince Charles or remain in the royal family?

Actor Jack Farthing stars alongside Stewart as the heir adjacent to the British throne.

Although fans have been awaiting Stewart’s British accent, the minute-long teaser trailer only reveals her uttering two words.

“They know everything,” Sally Hawkins, who plays an unidentified role who appears to be a confidant to the Princess of Wales, shares with Diana. She simply responds, “They don’t.”

The teaser was not quite what fans were begging for, but it gives viewers a short, enchanting preview into the luxurious life of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. The trailer is loaded with glamourous fits and lavish meals. Stewart is pictured on an emotional rollercoaster throughout the trailer, dealing with rumored affairs and ruthless paparazzi.

Spencer is set to debut in theaters November 5.

Watch: Kristen Stewart Gives Fans A Little Preview Of What To Expect From ‘Spencer’ In Official Teaser Trailer  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close