Zales Becomes The Exclusive Retailer For The Serena Williams Jewelry Brand

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Serena Williams is leaving her mark on the fashion world. Between her clothing line S by Serena, and her high end jewelry line, she’s proving that she’s more than just a Tennis pro.

Yesterday the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner announced her latest partnership with Zales. Not only will Serena Williams Jewelry be sold exclusively in Zales stores within the United States, you will also be able to shop new designs as well as reimagined fan favorites.

The Serena Williams Jewelry brand made the announcement via their Instagram account.

“It’s August 24th, you know what that means…⁠⁠Serena Williams Jewelry x Zales is HERE ⁠⁠

⁠⁠Discover our sparkling, inspiring and just incredible collections of new jewelry, exclusively at Zales!⁠⁠

Link in bio, go see all the newness,” they wrote.

To Serena’s personal page she gave a deeper look into the collection, while sharing her excitement.

“The @serenawilliamsjewelry x @zalesjewelers collection is officially here! I’m so excited about this partnership and even more excited for you all to wear the collection. #SWJxZales”

“I’m so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales. I’ve had a long relationship with Zales as a customer and have always admired their style and appreciated their reputation for quality and customer service. Introducing my collection to the Zales customer just makes so much sense and really is a dream come true,” says Williams in a press release.

Looks like the feeling is mutual.

“We are extremely excited to work with Serena Williams. She’s truly an inspiration and an icon,” says Jamie Singleton, President of Kay, Zales and Peoples. “Each design embodies her striking yet playful style, and we are thrilled to bring Serena’s signature aesthetic to our customers, giving them another avenue to express themselves and connect with the energy that Serena emits.”

You can shop the Serena Williams Jewelry collection in stores and online at zales.com. There, you’ll find over 60 pieces ranging from $129 to nearly $10,000.

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign

Serena Williams And Olympia’s Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Is Giving Us The Feels

Nike Made Swimsuits For Serena Williams, Her Daughter Olympia, And Olympia’s Doll Qai Qai

Zales Becomes The Exclusive Retailer For The Serena Williams Jewelry Brand was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: