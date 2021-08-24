Celebrity News
We Love To See It: Taco Bell Appoints Lil Nas X As Its Chief Impact Officer As Part of New Partnership

As part of his new role, Lil Nas X will be teaming up with Taco Bell for some exclusive experiences, marketing, and menu innovations revolving around his highly anticipated debut album MONTERO's release.

Taco Bell Announces New Partnership With Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X continues to secure the bag while his haters can’t keep his name out of their mouths.

Once thought to be a sure-fire one-hit wonder, Lil Nas X easily proved that “Old Town Road” and the subsequent even more infectious remix would not be his only 15-minutes of fame. The rapper has since followed that up with multiple hit singles that not only climbed the charts but also cleverly trolled ashy homophobes like Boosie, who feel he is some sort of an “industry plant.”

Keeping the winning streak going, fast-food chain Taco Bell announced via a press release a new partnership with the 22-year-old artist that would make the first “Chief Impact Officer.” Lil Nas X, who used to work at the fast-food chain, confirmed his new situation in a retweet of a Billboard post writing in the caption, “life has come full circle. I officially work at taco bell again.”

As part of his new role, Lil Nas X will be teaming up with Taco Bell for some exclusive experiences, marketing, and menu innovations revolving around his highly anticipated debut album MONTERO’s release. You can also look forward to seeing Nas X in ads announcing Taco Bell’s brand new breakfast menu that the company will be featured in 90 percent of Taco Bell locations by mid-September.

That’s not all either. The partnership will not only supply us with fast food but will do some serious good also. Lil Nas X will support the Taco Bell Foundations mission and help announce the Live Más Scholarship program recipients.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience, and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans—including its people,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a statement. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

Lil Nas X keeps on winning, and we love to see it.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

We Love To See It: Taco Bell Appoints Lil Nas X As Its Chief Impact Officer As Part of New Partnership  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

