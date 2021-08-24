Celebrity News
Lil Uzi Vert Calls Kanye West A “Fake Pastor”

Looks like it could be Kanye and Pusha vs. Drake and Uzi if anything...

Lil Uzi Vert’s already got enough things going on in his life to start up some new ish, but the Philadelphia rapper has decided to call out Kanye West and his spiritual guidance because, well, we don’t know.

In a now-deleted and apparently unprovoked tweet, Lil Uzi Vert took at at Yeezus by bluntly asserting, “Kanye is a fake pastor.”

Can’t say we saw that one coming. Though Vert and Kanye have worked together in the past it seems like Lil Uzi is the only big name artist that wasn’t featured on Kanye’s latest album, Donda. Maybe he felt a ways about being left off of it? Heck, maybe he’s doing this in hopes of getting Drake’s attention and hoping on a Certified Love Boy album cut.

Whatever the case may be, fans were quick to respond and said everything from jokes to being accused of being a devil worshipper. The devil worshipping accusations seem to have caught Uzi’s attention because he actually decided to respond to that with a video of himself humming a tune.

Yeah, we don’t know what to make of that.

Now that it seems like Kanye is with the sh*ts, we wonder if he’ll respond to Vert or if Pusha T will take on this one too. Regardless, it seems like it’s going to be a hot summer, Fall, and maybe even winter and it won’t be cause of global warming.

Lil Uzi Vert Calls Kanye West A “Fake Pastor”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

