Logan Paul Gets Booed On Monday Night Raw [Watch]

BOXING: JUN 06 Mayweather v Paul

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Well, this didn’t go so well… or did it? It all depends on how you view pro Wrestling or sports entertainment.”

YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Logan Paul made an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw on August 23rd and by the sound of it, the crowd was not pleased. Paul joined WWE superstar John Morrison on the talk show segment “Moist TV” to help promote his brother Jake’s upcoming Boxing match with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29th.

It’s clear that Logan was supposed to be the face (good guy) in the face-off and two-time Grand Slam champion The Miz who joined the segment but the fans had other ideas.

 

 

Did Logan fare better against Floyd Mayweather or the WWE Universe? You decide but lets see what happens when Jake and Tyron duke it out this Sunday in Cleveland.

