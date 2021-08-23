Taylor Swift Joins TikTok And Makes Big Announcement

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

TikTok is definitely the hottest social media app these days. More and more of our favorite celebrities join every day. Taylor Swift is the most recent superstar to join the platform and if that wasn’t big enough news she also shared some very important information. In the video you see Taylor rapping along to “Screwface Capital” by Dave which is an excellent choice since it references her in the song. Then she shared when we can expect the new version of “Red” coming November 19. Swifties can also get the vinyl edition of the re-released album on her website. This version will include some new features like Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Check out her very first TikTok below

Source: Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: