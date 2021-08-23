RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz has stepped up to help the relief efforts in Haiti. The Pro Bowl QB announced that he along with his Madison, and their AO1 Foundation will be donating $250,000 to support the relief efforts in the country suffering the effects of a massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has killed 2,000 people and even more injured and homeless on August 14th.

To meet this need, my wife and I, as well as the AO1 Foundation, are proud to announce that we’ll once again be partnering with Mission of Hope by donating 250,000 towards the relief efforts in Haiti,” Wentz said in a statement.100% of the proceeds will go to the relief efforts. Shouts to the Wentz Family and the AO1 Foundation.

RELATED: Colts QB Carson Wentz Announces Baby #2

RELATED: Report: Carson Wentz To Undergo Foot Surgery, Out 5-12 Weeks

Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz Donates $250K to Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund was originally published on hot963.com