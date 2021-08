RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Elliott Stubblefield, Multicultural Community Outreach Manager for the Indiana Donor Network. They talked about donor eligibility, some misconception on organ donations, National Minority Donor Month, and more. You can find more information about becoming a donor at donatelifeindiana.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9 or online at radionowindy.com.

