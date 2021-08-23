Indy
HomeIndy

Investigation underway after Indiana State freshman found dead

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation


TERRE HAUTE — Police and the Vigo County Coroner’s Office are investigating after an Indiana State University student was found dead inside a residence hall.

ISU says Dylan McConkey, 18, of Illinois was found by his roommates.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan’s family,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Investigation underway after Indiana State freshman found dead  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close