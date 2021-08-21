Celebrity News
Pray For Book: Devin Booker Vacays With Kendall Jenner In Italy

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 24, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

The Kardashian Kurse is nasty business if you’re a Black artist or athlete in their orbit. With that said, pray for Devin Booker since the NBA star has been spotted kicking it with Kendall Jenner.

The Phoenix Suns point guard and Kim Kardashian’s sister have been romantically involved for over a year now.

Per Page Six, Jenner was in a tiny bikini while on vacay with Booker in Italy.

The couple hit the shores of Sardinia, Italy with several friends Thursday, where the 25-year-old wore a string bikini showcasing her slim physique, along with shades and a tan “dad hat.” Olympian Booker, 24, was spotted wearing a white t-shirt — as was every other man on board — and basic black trunks. 

The couple were seen hugging in some shots, and appeared to be oiling themselves down together in others. Kendall was also sure to snap pics of her friends on her phone, laughing it up as two guests playfully wrestled on the deck.

Recently, Booker picked up a Gold medal with Team USA Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics. This was right after the Suns made it to the NBA Finals before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pray For Book: Devin Booker Vacays With Kendall Jenner In Italy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

