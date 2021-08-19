An ‘Adventure Time’ Spinoff Series Starring Fionna & Cake Is Headed To HBO Max This Fall

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Adventure Time fans can look forward to a new half-hour series focused on the adventures of Fionna and Cake. The new fantastical, spin-off animated series is headed to HBO Max this fall.

The streaming service order a 10-episode series. With the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov, Fionna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. Fionna, the human hero, and her talking feline companion are ready to take over the Adventure Time universe. Meanwhile, there is a new, powerful antagonist who is determined to find them and erase them from existence all together.

Adventure Time veteran Adam Muto will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series simply and tentatively titled, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. Cartoon Network Studios is also involved with production.

Fans of the series were first introduced to Fionna and Cake in the third season of Adventure Time way back in 2011. The show made an easy adjustment swapping out the show’s main protagonists, Finn the Human and Jake for the opposite gender in Fionna and Cake.

“Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” said Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of comedy and original animation for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the ‘Adventure Time’ universe with this world class team.”

The infectious Adventure Time universe is expanding. HBO Max has already aired three one-hour original specials set in the world of the series under the Adventure Time: Distant Lands banner. The fourth and final special episode, “Wizard City,” will debut on the streaming platform this fall.

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios adds, “We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds.”

Be sure to stay tuned for the Adventures of Fionna and Cake coming to HBO Max soon.

