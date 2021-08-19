Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and National Geographic Expand Relationship with Five-Year Deal

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Will Smith‘s Westbrook Studios has embarked on a five-year deal with National Geographic, which gives the channel first-look rights to all unscripted content that covers adventure, science, exploration, and more. The material developed would be game for any of Nat Geo’s TV platforms as well as any of the channel’s Disney+ projects. The news was revealed at National Geographic’s virtual TCA summer session yesterday.

“Having spent the past two years working with Will and the team at Westbrook Studios (along with Darren Aronofsky and Nutopia) on WELCOME TO EARTH, we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with them and entering into a long-term partnership to produce blockbuster nonfiction content,” said Nat Geo’s content president Courteney Monroe in a statement. “Will and Westbrook share our passion for telling bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world, and we can’t wait to see where our next adventures together take us.”

The upcoming Smith-helmed series Welcome to Earth was first announced this past December and is scheduled to launch towards the end of 2021. Available on Disney+, we have the chance to watch the Fresh Prince set off “on an awe-inspiring journey to unlock the secrets of this planet’s most extraordinary, unexplained phenomena.” Smith explores some of the most uncharted parts of the globe to conquer his fears and discover worlds most people never knew about – with some of them existing beyond our everyday use of sight, sound, smell, or touch.

Terence Carter, Co-President and Head of Television for Westbrook Studios, spoke of the excitement around the new first-look deal. “Will and I are thrilled to partner with National Geographic to bring the astonishing imagery of nature and science to screens around the world. We strive to empower artists to tell stories that connect humanity, and Courteney and the entire Nat Geo team share that vision,” he said in a statement. “Through these stories, we invite audiences to see the wonder and beauty of the world around us and to experience the endless adventure and exploration that’s possible on our humbling planet.”

Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and National Geographic Expand Relationship with Five-Year Deal was originally published on cassiuslife.com

