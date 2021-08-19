Timberland and BAPE Team Up On New Footwear That Promotes Sustainable Fashion

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Timberland has teamed up with BAPE once again, this time to release a pair of fun, arcade-themed footwear that also supports the brands’ dedication towards a more eco-friendly future.

The shoes are made from Timberland’s Better Leather, which comes from tanneries that have been independently vetted by the Leather Working Group for waste management, responsible energy use, and water treatment. They also use other environmentally sound materials such as Primaloft® insulation and ReBOTL fabric in their construction.

The BAPE x Timberland Premium Waterproof Chukka Boots sport a cloud camo pattern on top of Timberland’s classic yellow color and have BAPE’s Lightning Star BAPE STA design emblazoned along its sides. The boots also employ Timberland’s archetypal lug sole and quad stitching along with the BAPE logo prominently displayed on the tongues.

The low profile BAPE x Timberland 3Authentics 3-Eye Lug also uses a cloud camo pattern but incorporates it with two-toned color-blocking, using wheat upper that contrasts with a black-and-blue mudguard. With green laces to complete the look, the shoe is meant to serve as an “homage to Timberland’s original silhouette.”

The BAPE x Timberland 3-Eye Lug and Chukka boots will be available Saturday, August 21 via Timberland.com and BAPE.com, as well as their official retail outlets, and the associated campaign will be unveiled through various digital platforms and social media.

Check out the gallery below for more views of the latest BAPE x Timberland collection before they drop.

A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND [Detailed Photos] 15 photos Launch gallery A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND [Detailed Photos] 1. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 1 of 15 2. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 2 of 15 3. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 3 of 15 4. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 4 of 15 5. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 5 of 15 6. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 6 of 15 7. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 7 of 15 8. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 8 of 15 9. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 9 of 15 10. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 10 of 15 11. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 11 of 15 12. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 12 of 15 13. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 13 of 15 14. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 14 of 15 15. A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND Source:A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND [Detailed Photos] A BATHING APE® X TIMBERLAND [Detailed Photos]

Timberland and BAPE Team Up On New Footwear That Promotes Sustainable Fashion was originally published on cassiuslife.com