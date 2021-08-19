Lifestyle
Bottoms Up: Mariah Carey Launches Her Own Irish Cream Brand “Black Irish”

Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" New York Premiere

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

One of the best vocalists to ever grab the mic is expanding her empire.

Mariah Carey is jumping in on the alcohol game, but unlike most rappers, she’s avoiding the hard liquor and going with something a bit more on-brand. Dubbed Black Irish –a nod to her mom’s Irish heritage and father’s African-American Heritage– the new line will be fully dedicated to Irish cream liqueur.

The flavors currently available are original, white chocolate, and salted caramel with some affordable prices with the 750 milliliter-sized bottles going for $29.99 or 50 milliliters at $3.99.

The 52-year-old has been working on the brand for over a year and is happy the bottles finally came to fruition.

“I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years, and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all,” Carey said. “I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish.”

Flavors aside, the cream liquor is also made ethically since its “crafted and produced in Ireland in a certified sustainable facility — with 50 percent renewable energy,” which aided in a product that “celebrates exceptional quality with a blend of aged Irish whiskey and superior dairy sourced from Irish farms.”

In true Mimi fashion, she made the announcement on Instagram in an iced-out dress while laying on the beach with a bottle of Black Irish firmly placed in front of her.

Bottoms Up: Mariah Carey Launches Her Own Irish Cream Brand “Black Irish”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

