Facebook Scrubbing Lizzo’s Posts of Hateful Messages After Being Bullied Following Song Release

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Trolling Lizzo on Facebook will no longer fly.

Spotted on the Huffington Post, Facebook is actively deleting all hateful comments spotted on Lizzo’s social media accounts. The social media company’s decision to take such action comes after Lizzo tearfully shared in an emotional video she was receiving hateful comments about her weight, race, and more following the release of her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.

In the video, while shedding tears, Lizzo said, “People who have something mean to say about you — and for the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

Lizzo, who is very active on TikTok, shared a video on popular social media medium speaking out against the “mammy” trope, a ridiculous and hurtful stereotype used to describe Black women who were nurses for white children, particularly in the southern United States and has been used negatively against her.

“These people who are saying this are probably the same people who are mad when I’m being hyper-sexual, and the mammy trope is actually desexualized. So it can’t both be true — make it make sense,” Lizzo said. “I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy. … But this doesn’t even bother me because Aretha Franklin was criticized by the Black church when she came out, Whitney Houston was booed, and Beyonce received criticism early in her career.”

A spokesperson for Facebook reached out to the Huffington Post and told the online publication it “has been reviewing posts and taking down those that break their rules against hate speech and harassment. The spokesperson indicated that the company will continue to do so.”

Lizzo doesn’t only have Facebook combating her haters. Cardi B also had time for them as well and addressed them directly after Lizzo shared her video addressing the hate she was receiving.

Folks need to leave Lizzo alone… period.

—

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Facebook Scrubbing Lizzo’s Posts of Hateful Messages After Being Bullied Following Song Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: