Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Final Trailer For ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals’ Explains Why The Gods Finally Get Involved

The reversal of the Thanos snap had some dire cosequences the Avengers were not aware of.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
The Final Trailer For Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Give Us More Answers

Source: The Eternals/ Marvel Studios

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals in typical Marvel fashion left us with more questions than answers. The final trailer for the Chloé Zhao-directed superhero epic not called The Avengers answers some of them and gives us a pretty good idea of what timeline the film will take place in.

The trailer opens up with Salma Hayek’s Ajak living a normal life but is well aware that time away from being just observing gods, who sometimes lend a helping hand, has come to an end. The Celestials created The Eternals for the sole purpose of protecting humankind from the powerful Deviants whom they did a good job keeping in check…until now. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame that saw Earth’s mightiest heroes unite to take down Thanos and reverse the snap bringing back everyone he “blipped,” also set in motion another cataclysmic event for the Earth to deal with.

Ajak explains to Richard Madden’s Ikaris that reversal of the snap made the situation prime for an event called “the emergence,” or what we are going to assume the Deviant’s opportunity to come back and wreak havoc on humankind and leading to the end of the world. Now, The Eternals who have gone their separate ways since there was no reason for them to be together must come together and only have seven days to save humankind while not breaking the golden rule put upon them by their creators of never interfering in man’s conflicts.

Marvel's Eternals

Source: Marvel / Disney

In this trailer, we see more god-like abilities, a better look at the big bad villain in this film as he comes face to face with Angelina Jolie’s Thena, and of course, the Celestials themselves that further proves that Marvel is GOING THERE in phase 4. The serious-toned trailer ends on a lighthearted note with Ikaris, Gemma Chan’s Sersi chilling in Phastos’ (Brian Tyree Henry) human digs like the first film. Ikaris thinks Phastos built the perfect safe house and bangs on the table, believing it is made out of Vibranium and breaks it. Phastos hilariously reveals he got the furniture from Ikea, and the trailer ends.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opens in theaters on November 5. Step into the trailer below.

Photo: The Eternals/ Marvel Studios

The Final Trailer For ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals’ Explains Why The Gods Finally Get Involved  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close