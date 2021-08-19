Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Drake Gets Candid About His Covid-Related Hair Loss

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Champagne Papi is getting candid about Covid.

After a fan account posted before and after images of Drake’s thinning heart-shaped hairline, the Grammy-award winning rapper left a comment that set the record straight.

Instagram account, Drizzy_Drake_Vids, posted the images with a caption that read, “That heart is stressed 💀😭

Once Drake caught wind of the post, he came to his hairline’s defense. “I had Covid that sh*t grew in weird I had to start again 😂,” he commented. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”

Unfortunately one of the residual effects of the Covid-19 virus is hair loss. Telogen effluvium, a condition that can be triggered by surgery, extreme physical trauma or weight loss, medications, and illnesses, has also effected those who’ve recovered from the virus.

Although this side-effect is annoying, it is not long lasting. As Drake mentioned in his comment, his hair is growing back. That’s because the condition only triggers hair loss for about 6 months. An article from  Harvard Health Publishing at Harvard Medical School explains, “Because hairs that enter the telogen phase rest in place for two to four months before falling out, you may not notice any hair loss until two to four months after the event that caused the problem.”

If you’ve experienced the condition, then you’ll know your recover time is right around the corner. “Telogen effluvium rarely lasts longer than six months, although some cases last longer.”

We are rooting for your hairline, Papi!

DON’T MISS…

Lifestyle Papi: Drake Releases A Candle Collection That Features His Scent

Balmain Is Taking A Stand Against Covid With Their Limited Edition Sneakers

 

Drake Gets Candid About His Covid-Related Hair Loss  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close