Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Drake Blames “Catching COVID” On His Dysfunctional Heart-Shaped Hairline

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Black men across the world equally felt the pain & pressure of not being able to hit up the barber shop during the pandemic’s peak in 2020. With that said, a universal pass was given to those caught out there walking around with a rugged line-up.

We’d expect a bit more from a multiplatinum-selling hip-hop heavyweight like Drake, but he says that actually catching the virus himself was enough excuse to give his infamous heart-shaped hairline time to go through its rough patch.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It all started with an Instagram story posted by the Certified Lover Boy emcee not too long ago, which showed his usually clean-cut hairline looking, well, less than hearty. It wasn’t long before the jokes started to pile up on a repost by fan page, @drizzy_drake_vids, to which Drake himself stepped into the comments to clear the air, writing, “I had Covid that shit grew in weird I had to start again 😂 it’s coming back don’t diss.”

 

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 

Whether or not Drake actually had COVID is still up for debate, but we all can relate on having a day when the cut isn’t looking so fresh or clean. For those of you who still haven’t been back to the barbershop in the past year, learning how to cut your own hair actually proved to be the key factor to avoiding Drizzy’s current new growth situation. However, there are many barbershops across the nation that are not only back in business but also equipped with new guidelines in place to keep everyone safe. In short, no more excuses, fellas!

Did COVID affect your grooming habits too, or did Drake just get caught slipping and used the lockdown as a scapegoat? Hit us with some hair tips!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux

30 photos Launch gallery

Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux

Continue reading Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux

Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux

[caption id="attachment_4860566" align="aligncenter" width="574"] Source: Sophie Brussaux / Instagram[/caption] While baby daddy Drake may refer to his baby mama Sophie Brussaux, mother of Adonis Graham, as a “fluke,” we’d like to give sis credit for being so much more as you can see she in some of the photos below, she is a very talented painter. On second thought, Sophie Brussaux was a porn star back in her day under the alias Rosee Divine, so we’ll tread lightly on the previous statement. Brussaux past comes to no surprise as Drake admittedly fancied a few porn stars, strippers and the like and hasn’t ever been shy about it. *References ‘Lord Knows’ lyrics here* Anyways, Sophie’s artwork has been featured around the world in places like London, Milan, and New York. Rapper Busta Rhymes even took a liking to her work years before she gave birth to Drake’s son Adonis, as you can see in the photo gallery below. Her website goes on to say, Sophie is also the founder and artistic director of ArtsHelp, a not-for-profit organization that provides a publishing platform for artists of all arts globally, who are making a difference through their craft. It’s the largest creative community – 2.5 million to this date. Check out photos of Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux below. Adonis Mahbed Graham was born on October 11, 2017.

 

Drake Blames “Catching COVID” On His Dysfunctional Heart-Shaped Hairline  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close