Anderson .Paak Gets Tattoo Warning On His Arm

One half of the dynamic duo Silk Sonic, Anderson. Paak showcased a brand new tattoo that he got on his forearm. Most people leave instructions for when they pass away in their will, but Anderson. Paak left his instructions on his arm so there will be no confusion. The fresh tat says, ” “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.” It’s always a little weird when our favorite artists are gone, but they still have new music released. As fans I’m sure we are glad we get some new music from an artist we thought we wouldn’t hear from again. I know some might question if it’s being released because that was part of the plan or are people just trying to make some extra money and take advantage of the situation? Who knows, but we do know what Anderson wants to happen although we wish him many more years on this earth.

Source: Billboard

