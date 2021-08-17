Jack’s Donuts donates sales to families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Jack’s Donuts is donating 100% of its sales to the families who lost their loved ones on Monday.

Twin sisters Elleana and Isabella Gaddis and Brianna Foster were killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina.

Jack’s Donuts said it had the pleasure of personally knowing Brianna Foster as she was an amazing young lady and has heard the same about the Gaddis sisters.

News 8 witnessed a large line wrapped around the building since the store opened on Tuesday morning.

Jack’s Donuts announced on Facebook it has received more than 80 online orders in four hours before the store opened. The store is no longer receiving online orders at this time.

City of Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness released a statement that said: I am deeply saddened to hear of the young lives lost today. These young women were members of the Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Fishers family, and their tragic loss will be felt throughout our entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those deceased and injured in this terrible accident. I hope with this sad news that we can put our differences aside to support and mourn with the families. Our community has always taken care of one another and I have every confidence that we can come together in this difficult moment. Melissa Ann Parker is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence. Three of the four people in the car died at the scene. The fourth person was taken to the hospital. Tuesday is the only day Jack’s Donuts in Fishers will donate 100% of its sales to the families.

