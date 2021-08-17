Saweetie’s McDonald’s Meal Sparks Hilarious New “Welcome to McDonald’s, How may I help you?” Meme

If your favorite artist hasn’t got a McDonald’s meal yet, Twitter has some ideas.
In an effort to find new fans and delve deeper into untapped markets, the fast-food brand has worked with artists like J. Balvin, BTS, Travis Scott, and most recently, Saweetie. The collaboration is usually the musician’s favorite unique foods from the already existing menu to create a special and affordable meal. Saweetie’s was the most eyebrow-raising, and if you’re familiar with her social media eating habits, her putting chicken nuggets and sweet and sour sauce on her Big Mac actually sounds pretty tame.
But now, Twitter has many other ideas for their favorite rappers and singers if McDonald’s corporate office needs some new celebrities to collaborate with. Window workers typically have a regular greeting at the drive-thru by welcoming you and promptly asking for your order but Twitter users got creative and through in some of their favorite lyrics.
Check out some of the best reactions below:
Welcome To McDonald's Becomes a Meme To Promote Your Favorite Artists
I got 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 nuggets in my happy meal. Welcome to McDonalds.— GG in the Chat 🙏🏾 (@EJBell310) August 15, 2021
Customer: Hey I’d like the 21 Savage combo.
Issa meal pic.twitter.com/9f3Fpz4xDo
patty-atty-atty-atty-atty-atty- AH 👅 hi welcome to mcdonalds could i interest you in the meg thee stallion meal?— ✿ moody (@motivemoody) August 14, 2021
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! welcome to mcdonalds, could we interest you in the kendrick lamar meal?— hawk ptuh (@huudrich) August 15, 2021
DICKS UP WHEN I STEP UP IN DA PARTY! Haha. Welcome to mcdonalds can I interest you in the Flo Meali?— natia (@nxtiajoy) August 15, 2021
got milk b!tch, got beef ? welcome to mcdonalds ! can i interest you in the Doja Cat meal ? pic.twitter.com/mdoAI1Ah2K— planet ant 🪐 • ｡･:*:･ﾟ★｡･:*:･ﾟ☆ (@theboynamed_ant) August 14, 2021
MY LEFT STROKE JUST WENT VIRAL, welcome to McDonalds, can I interest you in the Kendrick Lamar meal? pic.twitter.com/u53CYsGt0S— brain machine fixed (@ibrayeet) August 16, 2021
With more cheese than doritos cheetos or fritos welcome to mcdonalds would you like to try our new MF DOOM meal— EZ PZ (@EZ_PZZZZZ) August 16, 2021
“My Neck, My Back, want fries with that Big Mac? Hello welcome to McDonalds may I interest you in a Khia meal?” pic.twitter.com/aKQXICMoML— Santana Lopez Stan Acct (@milchar193) August 16, 2021
I’m on that burger gang shit, nugget gang shit!!! welcome to mcdonalds, could we interest you in the 21 Savage meal?— Just Chelly‼️🐻 (@its__chelly) August 16, 2021
*GUNSHOT*. “ARE YOU DUMB??? Haha. Welcome to mcdonalds can I interest you in the Remy Ma meal?” pic.twitter.com/E3rVOQGhrt— saltymusicstan ⁶𓅓 (@SaItymusicstan) August 17, 2021
"the only time i feel alive when taste MEAL!" Welcome to McDonalds, can I interest you in the Future meal?"— sadab ☔️ getting aired 24/7 (@ssssadab) August 17, 2021
Saweetie’s McDonald’s Meal Sparks Hilarious New “Welcome to McDonald’s, How may I help you?” Meme was originally published on cassiuslife.com