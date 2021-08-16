Lizzo Addresses The Haters Via Social Media After Smash Single Release

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Lizzo has taken the world by storm over the past few years with a robust voice and charisma to match, selling out venues and delighting fans with her expressive stage performances and videos. Her latest single has gained a lot of acclaim but also a lot of hate, which she passionately addressed online.

The “Truth Hurts” singer and songwriter took to social media to speak about those comments on Sunday (August 15th). Fresh off of releasing “Rumors”, her first single in two years featuring Cardi B on Friday (August 12th), Lizzo gained a high amount of praise. But that joy was dampened by derogatory tweets focused on her weight, and some claiming she was stereotypically playing up to white audiences. She addressed how hurt that made her feel in the nearly 13-minute video. “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she said.

Wiping away tears at times, the three-time Grammy winner vented:” People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense,” she vented. Her friend and “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B clapped back at the haters in her defense via Twitter:

Lizzo also pointed out the hypocrisy in those hateful jabs. “Y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls,” she continued. “When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool.”

She closed out the now-deleted post by thanking her fans & addressing the haters: “For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into, suck my p**** from behind. ‘Cause y’all mother****ers gonna be the ones that’s catching up.”

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

