Exclusive: “Free Guy” Director Shawn Levy Teases The Coolest Movie Moment Of The Year & More!

“Free Guy” director (and “Stranger Things” executive producer) Shawn Levy is the mastermind behind the mayhem that starts when a bank teller named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself.

Now, in a world where there are no limits, endless surprises and nostalgic power-ups, he’s determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

We caught up with the amazing director talks the coolest video game movie of the year, working with Ryan Reynolds, crowd reactions to the film’s biggest scene and more in our interview you can view below:

When he wasn’t working on “Free Guy,” he was racing to finish the highly anticipated 4th Season of “Stranger Things” coming in 2022.

“I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, so suffice to say Season 4 is sprawling,” he says. “It’s visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons.”

Season 3 feels like forever ago but Levy assures fans it’s worth the wait following numerous delays.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Part of what’s taking time is long before COVID and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done.

“By not just a little – by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Until then, we’ll enjoy “Free Guy” that also stars Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi, and “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery who gushed about the film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“That was one of the things that when friends would ask me what the movie was about, I would say, ‘Yeah, it’s Truman Show meets maybe a little Back to the Future in there, maybe a little Ready Player One in there,’” said Keery.

“Yeah, it was a real blessing working with Ryan, though. He’s like, the nicest dude I’ve ever met in my entire life [laughs].”

“Free Guy” is now playing in theaters everywhere.

