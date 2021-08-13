Celebrity News
Electronic Arts Collabs With Interscope To Drop First EA Sports Madden NFL Album

Are these acts nice on the sticks, though?

madden nfl 22 soundtrack

Source: EA Sports / EA Sports

On Friday, August 13, video game publisher Electronic Arts announced its collaboration with Interscope Records to release a proper EA Sports Madden NFL album. Considering gamers and motivational music go hand in hand, what took so long?

The Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack features 11 exclusive songs made just for the game and appearances from Hip-Hop stars including Swae Lee, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, Moneybagg Yo and more. The project is out now.

“Over the past decades, Madden NFL has become a platform for fans to discover new music, launching new stars and establishing trends that have changed the way players play the game and how they experience NFL football itself,” said Steve Schnur, President of EA Music via statement. “Working with Interscope, one of the most forward-thinking, risk-taking labels in the industry, we’ve created a cohesive, innovative soundtrack that connects gaming, football and music culture for the next generation.”

Each song on the album, from all Interscope acts, was created to correlate and vibe with Madden NFL 22. The album serves as a taste of the music in store for Madden NFL 22which will have 65 total songs across the game when it launches on August 20. Along with new tracks from Killer Mike, Leikeli47 and more, the game will also feature current hits from the likes of Lil Baby, J. Cole and Drake, amongst others.

“I’ve had a long relationship with EA SPORTS and I’m excited to release my new song, ‘Ball is Life,’ with Jack Harlow on The Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack,” said Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd in a statement.

Check out the full tracklist for the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack below:
  1. Belly & Shenseea “How I’m Feelin”
  2. Morray “Mime”
  3. Swae Lee ft. Jack Harlow “Ball Is Life”
  4. Moneybagg Yo ft. Tripstar “Blitz”
  5. Tierra Whack “8”
  6. YSB Tril “Count Me In”
  7. BRS Kash “Oh No (Madden Version)”
  8. 42 Dugg “Down Ready Set”
  9. J.I.D “Ambassel”
  10. Tank and The Bangas “Back In A Minute”
  11. Sally Sossa “Number One”

 

Electronic Arts Collabs With Interscope To Drop First EA Sports Madden NFL Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

