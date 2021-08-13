Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

The 19-year-old is the adopted child of the famed rapper.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

One of Eminem‘s three children has made a public announcement that they are non-binary and shared their new name. The child’s mother is Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Stevie Scott Mather, 19, took to TikTok to reveal their decision to be viewed as non-binary, continuing a journey for them they first embarked upon in 2017. The video caption reads, “forever growing and changing <3 #greenscreen #genderfluid #bi #life.”

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, adopted Stevie in 2005 after he and his ex-wife briefly reconciled and married a second time before ending the marriage months later. Eminem also has custody of one of his sister-in-law’s children as well.

Ms. Scott, Stevie’s mother, was recently in the news after she was hospitalized after a reported suicide attempt. We are happy to share that Ms. Scott is at home recovering.

Photo: WENN

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close