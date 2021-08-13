Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

One of Eminem‘s three children has made a public announcement that they are non-binary and shared their new name. The child’s mother is Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Stevie Scott Mather, 19, took to TikTok to reveal their decision to be viewed as non-binary, continuing a journey for them they first embarked upon in 2017. The video caption reads, “forever growing and changing <3 #greenscreen #genderfluid #bi #life.”

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, adopted Stevie in 2005 after he and his ex-wife briefly reconciled and married a second time before ending the marriage months later. Eminem also has custody of one of his sister-in-law’s children as well.

Ms. Scott, Stevie’s mother, was recently in the news after she was hospitalized after a reported suicide attempt. We are happy to share that Ms. Scott is at home recovering.

